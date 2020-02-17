Observers of Ohio politics keep noting the fact that the Ohio Supreme Court could, for the first time since 1986, switch from Republican to Democratic control. But change seems an uphill battle as long as incumbent Republicans continue to vacuum up campaign cash at the rate they have so far.



The influence of campaign contributions and the fundraising advantage enjoyed by incumbent politicians are problems throughout government. But they are of special concern in judicial elections.



As the Ohio General Assembly considers a bill that would allow judicial candidates to run with party labels if they want, perhaps lawmakers also should consider limits or a ban on accepting campaign contributions.



Judges are different from legislative or executive officeholders in that, if they are corrupt, the resulting injustice could be direct and dramatic.



Perhaps the most infamous case of this was in West Virginia, where Massey Coal Co. was facing a $50 million judgment for fraud and concealment in 2002. The case was appealed to the state supreme court and Massey spent an unprecedented $3 million to ensure the election in 2004 of Brent Benjamin over incumbent Warren McGraw.



Benjamin won, and when the Massey case came before the bench, the new justice ignored public outrage and refused to recuse himself. He provided the swing vote to overturn the judgment.



The U.S. Supreme Court in 2009 ruled that Benjamin should have recused himself and returned the case to the state high court.



Massey’s contributions to Benjamin were an outlier in their extremity, and it isn’t generally possible to prove conclusively that a judge ruled a certain way because of a campaign contribution. After all, as with all politicians, it only makes sense that businesses or other groups with a conservative philosophy would support candidates known to be conservative and the same for liberal interest groups and candidates.



But a judge’s responsibility is to apply the law, not to advance a political agenda. We’re not sure boosting the election prospects of like-minded judicial candidates should be an option open to Americans with the money to do so.



Democrat Bill O’Neill, a former appeals court judge in the Cleveland area and former Ohio Supreme Court justice, made himself infamous over the years with controversial statements, an outrageous Facebook post and other missteps. But with his consistent stance that judicial candidates shouldn’t take campaign contributions — "Money and judges don’t mix — never have and never will" — he was on to something.



— The Columbus Dispatch