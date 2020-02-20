Black History Month provides us the opportunity to reflect on the history of African-Americans which started several centuries ago when slave ships carrying African slaves landed on the American shores. This Middle Passage via the Atlantic Ocean, claimed the lives of at least 2 million African slaves who didn’t make it to America, either because of the horrible living conditions in the ship or were thrown overboard for whatever reason. Essentially, African-Americans have been in this country just as long as whites.



Slavery lasted for more than two centuries before it was abolished by Lincoln via executive order. Although the proclamation didn’t immediately end slavery. It took the Civil War that claimed thousands of lives and the assassination of Lincoln to bring it to an end. Think about the impact of fugitive slave law, or the lynchings, or anti-miscegenation laws. Think about Jim Crow laws. After slaves were freed, they were made certain promises that to this day have not been kept.



Why all the fuss about reparations as it’s imperative morally for this country to get it done? Slavery was incredibly harmful to African-Americans and restitution is definitely in order. Some disagree and argue no direct connection to slavery.



The era of Civil Rights battles ushered in legislation that started to have positive impact in the lives of African-Americans and white women. For example about two-thirds of blacks are now in the middle class. They’ve experienced great success in all aspects of American lives especially in sports and music and have used that platform to influence popular culture for good. Also, the success white women are experiencing is inextricably related to Civil Rights laws that were spearheaded by blacks. We all should continue to be vigilant so that these laws are not abrogated.



At least in Black History Month, we should consciously reflect on these issues in terms of how it started and where we’re headed, and what we can be doing on a personal level to make things better for all Americans. Happy Black History Month.



Jerry Obiekwe



Wooster