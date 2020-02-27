As a member of the Wooster community and educator, I understand how important good schools are. A strong school system ensures a strong, vibrant community, and that is why I support the operating levy for the Wooster City School District on the March 17 ballot.



Schools cannot thrive without funding, and without thriving schools, we see property values decrease and families choose to move or find schooling in other ways for their children. I am proud to call Wooster home and I want to see that same pride in the faces of schoolchildren. For that, they need access to a curriculum that boasts technology-driven lessons, dedicated and committed educators, reliable transportation to school and buildings that operate efficiently. This all requires funding, and that is where we, as taxpayers, play a role.



By voting yes, we can help our community by helping our schools and, in turn, the future generations of Wooster.



Rik Goodright



Wooster