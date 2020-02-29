I strongly support Karen DeSanto Kellogg for juvenile/probate judge. She is a tough and smart lawyer that has always looked out for the needs of children, families, those with disabilities and adults with Probate Court needs.



I have personally experienced Karen’s compassion and commitment when she represented me and my son Rick who has Down syndrome. She was wonderful and caring. These qualities are exactly what we need in a juvenile and probate judge.



Karen’s experience as an Ashland County assistant prosecutor has given her an intimate knowledge of the Department of Human Services and the foster care program, and will be invaluable as juvenile/probate judge. She will work to reduce juvenile drug use and solve the overburdened foster care program.



She has the support of Ashland County Sheriff Wayne Riser and Loudonville Mayor Steve Stricklen. These endorsements speak volumes about Karen’s character and abilities. I am voting for Karen and I hope you do also.



Nancy Tallmadge



Ashland

