The advent of the novel coronavirus in the United States is putting our society to an unprecedented test.



As if three years of political warfare and an exhausting presidential primary weren’t enough, Americans now face a pandemic health threat that is serious but unknowable, topped off with a deep shock to the economy.



It will reveal a lot about our character — national and individual — and so far the results are decidedly mixed.



Americans’ first instincts as cases of COVID-19 moved beyond China into Europe seemed to be to make it another barometer of one’s position on President Donald Trump: If you’re a detractor, Trump’s response to this serious matter is a national disgrace, sure to tank the economy.



If you’re a supporter, the new virus is just another flu and Democrats are cynically exploiting it to make Trump look bad.



It would be far better if Americans would take off the political filter here and recognize that no one actually knows how many people are going to get sick and possibly die; that we all should listen and learn from doctors and public-health professionals, rather than Twitter and talk show hosts.



To be sure, the Trump administration’s response has been erratic. It’s not just a matter of whether travel restrictions were enacted soon enough or broadly enough — experts can disagree on that. It’s the steady stream of misinformation from the president and his political appointees that reminds us just how irresponsible this administration can be.



To proclaim, as the very first cases were surfacing in the U.S., "We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine" was simply foolish and a reminder of Trump’s seeming inability to understand that he can’t make something true just by saying it.



Closer to home, Gov. Mike DeWine inspires confidence with regular science-based updates and clear direction on measures to try to keep us safe.



Cancellation of schools, bans on large public gatherings and news of celebrities testing positive for the virus this past week made the seriousness of the situation much more real.



Fortunately, some Republicans in Congress are showing a willingness to work with Democrats on strategies for limiting the damage, both to public health and to the economy. To torpedo that opportunity by inflaming partisan conflict would be another form of irresponsibility.



The Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate already agreed to an $8 billion emergency spending package to address the spreading virus. One of its best elements may be $300 million set aside to ensure that when a vaccine becomes available all Americans.



As Americans frantically buy stores out of hand sanitizer in an effort to ward off a potentially deadly virus, it’s hard to imagine a better argument for at least some form of national health care. The wisdom of making vaccines and infectious disease care available to all who might need it seems obvious.



Trump, ever focused on the stock market, has proposed drastic and expensive stimulus measures such as eliminating federal payroll taxes — which fund Medicare and Social Security — through the end of this year, costing the treasury close to $1 trillion.



More than anything, the stock market — and Americans’ nerves — would be calmed by evidence that our government understands the coronavirus challenge, is taking it seriously and is capable of responding to it effectively.



Ordinary Americans can do our part by focusing on how to neither give nor receive COVID-19. From Trump and Congress on down, if we can all give partisanship a rest, everyone will be better off.



