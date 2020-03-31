We need to quit all this political party bickering it is destroying the very thing we need, unity on our level and concern for each other. Me having your back, and you having mine. We are all kidding ourselves if we think politicians are concerned about us.

Jokes on us!! Too made favors have been done that need repaid. Too much Lobbyist money taken, that needs repaid. corporate America has always run the government and all the politicians, and they don’t want you to forget it!

I agree this stimulus is not right , but I doubt whether they called any of us for our opinion. It's a sham, but It's a bipartisan agreement so I'm sure it's full of Democrat and Republican goods, if we would all read the multi-page bill.

Are we all so delusional that we believe that they have our best interests at heart? How much food is going to put on your table when your stimulus money is gone?

Maybe we can go back to a bygone era, when you could borrow a cup of sugar or have a meal with our neighbor. Please, let's not alienate our friends or neighbors to the point that if it comes to it we'll slam the door in the face of a former friend’s face instead of lending them a helping hand.

Rick McMasters, Plain Township