Holmes County residents have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities by voting yes to a levy on the ballot for Holmes County DD. For the owner of a $100,000 home, this will only cost an additional $3.65/month, (a cup of coffee at Starbucks).



Currently, only mail-in absentee ballots will be accepted and you have until April 20 to submit your request for a ballot. You can request an absentee ballot on the Holmes County Board of Elections website, or by submitting a request by mail to the Board of Elections office. The official ballot needs to be postmarked no later than April 27.



Before I became a parent to a child with disabilities, I did not realize the valuable services the board of DD offers to residents with disabilities in Holmes County. These services include early intervention, family support services, case management and adult day services. Without these services my child’s quality of life would be drastically different. Despite her medical complexity, she is able to attend school safely, and she receives specialized services including physical and speech therapy. When she was younger, the therapies she received and the skills she gained in early intervention became the building blocks to successfully using a communication device to express her needs. Family support services have helped out many families with items that insurance denies. It also helps fund many different disability-related needs.



Holmes DD currently serves 300 individuals, with 50% of those younger than age of 21. Although the number of individuals served is increasing, other than new construction, there has been no new levy money received for almost 20 years.



I have seen firsthand the quality of care, professionalism, dedication and passion the employees and staff of the Holmes County Board of DD have for each and every child. We should all be proud that we live in a county that offers quality services and support to individuals with disabilities. These individuals are counting on each of us to vote yes. I think that’s easily worth giving up a cup of coffee.



Julie Yoder



Sugarcreek