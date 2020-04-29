Online charter schools launched 20 years ago as a way to bring additional school options to families. But years of vicious opposition to charter schools of any kind have poisoned our national discourse over these critical options, to the point that it has taken a national health crisis to bring any nuance back into the debate.

Now, nuance is in abundance. The limitations and implications of the current national online experiment are making people realize that what’s passing for online schooling in much of the country isn’t really what happens in a high-performing virtual school.

Cyber charters don’t use open platforms susceptible to “Zoombombing.” Teachers aren’t left to create their own YouTube pages and parents aren’t waiting for guidance from school administrators.

Nor do students work mostly at home alone, without teacher expertise or classmate interaction.

Most importantly, people are realizing that, done right, online education — with personalized learning, leadership from teachers adept at online instruction and collaborative settings that replicate the future workplace — unlocks boundless opportunities for students.

It shouldn’t have taken 20 years and a pandemic for us to start talking about good school at home, but the past is in the past. What we can do at this point is help each other get through the present crisis by lending expertise and focusing on the future: a time when we all use the tools at our disposal to ensure education is really, truly, for anyone.

Lauren Logan, dean, Destinations Career Program/CTE, Ohio Virtual Academy, powered by K12, Inc., Findlay