As a child in the 1940s, I saved string and separated the tinfoil from the paper in my spearmint gum.



As an adult, I saved tin cans, aluminum cans, newspaper and magazines for recycling.



Now with the covid-19 and the recycling center closed nothing is reused. How do I break a 70-year-old habit? I’ve learned to appreciate all the extra space in my small apartment dining room.



Linda Jose



Ashland