Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Greg Ferrell’s letter from April 19, which was a response to L.A. Umbach’s previous letter in early April.



Greg, you missed the point.



The letter said nothing about beliefs. It’s about attitude.



DeWine and Acton may very well be doing what is necessary and sensible. I don’t know. I don’t have enough experience or knowledge in epidemiology to make that judgment.



My concern is that in a crisis politicians often tend to overreact so they can’t be criticized for doing too little. That attitude is what causes things like the current situation in Michigan, where a citizen can to Walmart for groceries but is prohibited from buying grass seed while there lest he spread the virus.



L.A. Umbach



Wooster