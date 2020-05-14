Most Americans probably don’t imagine that the U.S. Forest Service spends much of its energy complying with regulatory paperwork rather than focusing on its core mission of managing and mitigating the threats to our forests. But because of outdated federal laws, that’s how a critically important federal agency is spending much of its resources.

As part of the National Environmental Policy Act, initially approved by Congress in 1969, the U.S. Forest Service is required by law to report the potential environmental effects of its proposals. Totally logical. The problem? While the guidelines for complying with NEPA were crafted in 1992, when timber harvests were in decline, anti-forestry groups today are using those guidelines to throw up roadblocks to basic forestry activities. This means that the forest industry and the Forest Service often find their hands tied, for example, when trying to reduce the fuel loads that cause harmful fires.

Thankfully, relief could be on the way when it comes to letting the U.S. Forest Service do its job. The agency has proposed a new rule to streamline its compliance with NEPA and get back to the business of managing our forests rather than pushing paper. This new rule, which affects the ways reviews of logging, road building, and mining projects are handled, would make the management of American forestlands more efficient. Among the proposals are a number of categorical exclusions that would put road and trail management, forest restoration projects, and special use projects in the fast lane.

Why does this move make so much sense? Consider that today it takes the U.S. Forest Service an average of three years to complete an environmental impact statement and more than two years to complete an environmental assessment. This drawn-out process is costing the agency, and thus taxpayers, in excess of $356 million each year. Anti-forestry groups that have used NEPA as a weapon to slow down basic forest management practices lie at the root of the problem, meaning reforming NEPA and the particular effect it has on federal forestry activity is a must.

Consider, too, that forest science and technology have made dramatic improvements over the past thirty years, greatly enhancing our understanding of practices such as prescribed burning and thinning. If left to do its job, the U.S. Forest Service is well equipped to work alongside the forestry industry to protect our wildlife and environment while we carry out responsible practices that bring forestry product to market.

For his part, President Donald Trump has championed reform of NEPA’s outdated provisions, calling for a major overhaul so that federal agencies can focus on their missions rather than red tape. United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue agrees, explaining, “With millions of acres in need of treatment, years of costly analysis and delays are not an acceptable solution.” We agree.

Some anti-forestry groups might cry foul over these analogous proposals, but they are mischaracterizing the suggested reforms. For example, a categorical exclusion related to ecosystem restoration doesn’t necessarily mean clear cutting. It simply means that public land managers would have the flexibility and discretion to get modest, yet much-needed, restoration projects done quickly without costly delays brought on by NEPA compliance.

This proposal makes common sense for Ohio and would be a solid first step on the path to modernizing NEPA. We support its adoption and look forward to a future in which our forest service is unburdened by unnecessary red tape and free to focus fully on managing our forests for future generations.

Brad Perkins is the executive director of the Ohio Forestry Association.