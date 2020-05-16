The Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments on whether President Trump is required to comply with subpoenas for his personal tax and financial records related to years that preceded his presidency. It would be harmful for the future of our democracy if the Supreme Court supports the request for these documents.

Like him, or not, it should be acknowledged that President Trump’s election to the highest office of our country was a significant historical accomplishment. Other than a few military leaders, he is the first individual elected to the presidency without previously holding another public office. While our Founding Fathers might not approve of his tumultuous style, they would most certainly applaud his willingness to step into the current political arena that is dominated by career politicians.

If the court doesn’t see through these efforts to politically harass the president, then others will be discouraged to follow his example of getting involved in our participatory democracy to contest the status quo.

Personal financial information is being requested. In the future it could be a request for medical records, college transcripts, or even online activity for the next person who dares to challenge the political establishment.

