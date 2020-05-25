I respond to the Wednesday letter “Virus will prevail because people ignore guidelines” from Barbara Holman. My, what a sad outlook she has regarding the outcome of this virus. All the older people will die?

Looking at the percentages of those over 60 who sadly have passed from it, it is highly unlikely that all will. And the younger people have an even lower chance of succumbing to it. Many of them have already had it and had no symptoms at all.

I encourage her to put her trust in the Lord and not her feelings. He promises eternal life to those who trust Him as Savior.

I would also encourage her to talk to family, friends and perhaps a professional. I wish her well.

Brad Pence, Columbus