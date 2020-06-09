“I’m late for lunch....”

Really Sen. Rob Portman? That’s your response to one of the most important questions of this critical juncture in our nation’s history; which was posed to you by a member of the fourth estate no less?

Portman swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States — not to defend an individual elected official, even if that defense is through silence. In fact, Portman’s silence in this matter is deafening. It blares like a siren, announcing to all that the junior senator from Ohio lacks the requisite personal courage and moral conviction to uphold his oath and to adequately represent his fellow Ohioans in the United States Senate.

Were you really that hungry, Senator?

When Portman chose to turn his back on the Constitution during the impeachment and subsequent trial in the Senate, I was convinced that his lack of moral courage and reprehensible character could reach no lower point. His pusillanimous response last Tuesday, however, when NBC correspondent Kasie Hunt asked him to respond to President Donald Trump’s egregious actions, showed Ohioans the true depth of the void that is his character.

My only hope now, is that enough Ohioans witnessed this cowardly rebuff of an honest and respected member of the press corps and are (as am I) willing to hold him accountable for it.

I was sickened to see with my own eyes and hear with my own ears as Portman passed up a perfect opportunity to do the right thing, i.e. to put the Constitution and the people of Ohio and the nation above political partisanship and his selfish desires for re-election. History will judge Portman harshly.

I hope, with every fiber of my being, that the people of Ohio do not say, “I’m late for lunch” when the time comes to exercise their civic duty and cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election.

G.J. Betts, Hilliard