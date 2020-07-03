Sometime after the cookout but before the fireworks, try to make time to consider what independence means and what our country is all about.



This year I am reminded of Katherine Bates’ "America the Beautiful" lyrics. Bates was a 19th century peace movement advocate who, in her poem, writes about America as a "thoroughfare for freedom" cutting through natural wilderness and "wilds of thought." Toward the end, Bates links our "banner of the free" with God’s grace, then, famously, relays a dream for a future in which God crowns our "good with brotherhood."



The poem was published in her church’s Fourth of July periodical to, presumably, little fanfare. She remained humble throughout her life even as the poem, then the song, became universally loved. Perhaps it’s my Scots-Irish background, but the interchangeability of this song’s meter with "Auld Lang Syne" reinforces a melancholy longing for whatever is best and most beautiful.



I am also reading Frederick Douglass’ famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" Asked to speak before an anti-slavery society in 1852, Douglass, who had escaped slavery 15 years before, was now a leading voice in the abolitionist movement. In this speech to an audience of allies, Douglass pulls no punches, reminding them, "I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary," and asking, "Do you mean, citizens, to mock me, by asking me to speak today?"



I imagine Douglass’ white audience felt sympathy yet frustration. At one point, Douglass registers his disappointment with white churchgoers in particular — a theme Martin Luther King Jr. repeats in his "Letter from Birmingham Jail."



Importantly, Douglass ends with hope. He emphasizes the promise in the Declaration, "the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions …" Perhaps most memorable is his prophetic confidence: "the doom of slavery is certain." Like Douglass, we should all be so sure because despite our national shortcomings we are promised "a more perfect union." Past heroes provide us an example of calm dignity. God’s freely given grace ensures the American jubilee is close at hand.



Andrew Kinney



Savannah