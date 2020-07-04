There are some situations in which the morally and ethically right thing to do after a government has wronged a group of people can’t be disputed. It’s written into treaties, based on time-honored precedents.

But as time passes, both budgets and attitudes might constrict, and those obligations might no longer be met. And there’s little that wronged parties can do about it — especially if they’re small constituencies that lack a voice.

One such community in the U.S. is the Marshallese, expatriates from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Under a 1985 agreement, they were given the right to live, work and pay taxes in the U.S. in exchange for allowing U.S. military bases on their land. The compact didn’t give them green cards or citizenship, but it gave them health care through Medicaid.

But during a welfare-reform push in the 1990s, our government took away the health care, leaving an already medically vulnerable population even more so. And that medical fragility was, at least in part, of our making. The U.S. had tested atomic bombs on the Marshall Islands during the 1940s and ‘50s, destroying their fish and vegetation, contaminating their water and forcing them out.

Now that population, with its disproportionately high rates of diabetes, heart disease and more, is disproportionately contracting COVID-19. Dubuque, Iowa, is home to some 800 Marshallese out of a general population of 60,000. Of them, 28 contracted COVID-19 and seven have died from it, more than a third of the city’s overall COVID deaths, Politico reported.

"When Marshallese get COVID-19, some can’t survive it because of health problems due to the bombing," said Stan Stamson, pastor at the Paradise Assembly of God Marshallese church there.

"Their food chain was interrupted," said Art Roche, who works among Dubuque’s Marshallese chairing the Pacific Islander Health Project advisory council at Crescent Clinic, which provides them care. So they relied on imported foods, including starches like rice, with a high sugar content, making them prone to diabetes.

Many work low-wage jobs in factories, meatpacking plants, restaurants and hotels and part-time at service jobs that lack health coverage; 73% of Marshallese here don’t have any, according to Politico.

Iowa state Rep. Charles Isenhart, D-Dubuque, calls the COVID-19 situation urgent. He and Roche say that area hospitals need government reimbursement for the care they’ve provided the Marshallese free of charge. For MercyOne, that’s a half-million to $1 million in uncompensated COVID care in about three months.

Iowa received $1.25 billion in federal assistance for coronavirus relief, of which Gov. Kim Reynolds has said $70 million was being allocated to small businesses, farmers and communities. The remaining $550 million would be held for possible unemployment assistance or other unforeseen COVID-19 related expenses.

Isenhart, Roche and a few others are appealing to the state to direct some of the federal funds to help pay for the COVID care the Marshallese have been receiving.

The federal government should pay up. Not only did the agreement stipulate its obligations, but the fallout from the bombings led to the problem, in multiple ways.

As a community without wealth or voting power, the Marshallese have lacked clout. But that could soon change. Stamson says about one-fifth of Dubuque’s Marshallese are citizens who’ll be eligible to vote in the next election.

Rekha Basu is a columnist for the Des Moines Register. rbasu@dmreg.com