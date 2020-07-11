After reading John Clay’s "My Story: Black and living in Wooster" (June 21) I felt a need to respond to the racism that divides us.



As a white man I have never experienced racism.



There is no reverse racism. Racism is instituted by those in power. Ninety-plus percent of business, property, law enforcement, banks and government in the United States is controlled by white people.



Mr. Clay states, "But I’ve had to tell my son that the world is going to see you as a little Black boy …" The privilege of being white is never making a similar statement to our children.



A few white privileges: If stopped by law enforcement a white person has the privilege of never thinking it’s because of skin color. In a court we never think we will receive a stiffer fine or longer jail sentence because of skin color. If turned down for a bank lone, job, apartment or higher education it’s not about our skin color. These few important privileges are necessary for a happy and productive life. Yet, in the United States these privileges and many others are not shared equally to people of color specifically to Black people.



Clay’s statement, "It’s time to truly realize that we are all of one race – the human race" is true. Genetically humans are related. That is why a blood transfusion is not based on skin color. This relation allows us to have children regardless of skin color. If you are of the Judeo/Christian faith Genesis 1 makes note God created women and men in God’s image. Nowhere does it make note of multiple races. That’s a human creation.



All lives do matter. However, United States history tells us that Black lives matter less than white lives. Racism, perpetuated by white power, is alive and well in this country. That is why Black parents say to their children "hate and anger will be projected toward (you) just because (you are) black." Racism will lessen when all parents and educators teach children about the history of racism in this country even as it stands today.



Gary Friend



Wooster