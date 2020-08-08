I remember all through school my teachers and even my parents would tell me, "You can’t always believe what is on the internet. Anyone can post on there."



What happened to that mentality? Why are the same people that told me to not believe the lies of the internet blindly sharing blatantly false information?



I implore you, the reader, to take a break from sharing other peoples’ posts on social media. If you do choose to share someone else's post, please try to do the following:







Read the post in its entirety. Are there any points in the post that seem outright false? Are there links or sources in the post and do those back up the post you are trying to share? Is the post recently edited with up-to-date information or are you sharing a post from months ago?



Add your own reaction to the post. Why is the post important to you and why are you sharing it? Type up a few sentences about your thoughts on the post you are sharing.



Investigate the page or person you are sharing it from. Do you personally know this person or are actively following the page you are sharing from or are you sharing something from a friend of a friend of a friend?



Try to decide the goal of the post. Does the post try to incite anger or divisiveness out of you? Or does it try to make another group of people angry?







There are many more things you should be doing before you click that share, retweet or repost, button. I genuinely ask you to think critically before you share every post on social media. If you don’t have time to critically analyze the post you are sharing, you should not post it until you do. After all, anyone can post things on the internet.



Sincerely, a millennial who is tired of correcting his parents’ friends on Facebook.



Trent Johnson



Shreve