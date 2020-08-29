Are area football coaches having their contracts prorated for the reduced schedules? They aren't working what contracted for so why pay as such?

If pro athletes are walking out on games, they shouldn’t be paid.

People should realize that the Boulevard is not a drag strip. There are too many driveways and kids on bikes, etc. I wish police would sit and watch. Maybe people would slow down.

Meanwhile in America, missing children are reaching bewildering levels. Scary levels. And what does the left want to worry about? Defunding the police. At a time when we need them most.

Playing sports during a pandemic is a joke.

