Because colleges and universities have a strong desire to reopen for classes this fall in the safest possible manner, thousands of their students face suspension from school if they participate in any public celebrations with more than 10-12 other persons.

In these uncertain times, wouldn’t you think that we deserve for Donald Trump and his supporters — even if they somehow believe they are magically immune from the contagious effects of the coronavirus — to at least offer a good public example for the rest of us? Apparently not, because on the final night of the Republican National Convention we witnessed their blatant disregard for state and national public health recommendations by assembling hundreds of their supporters closely packed on chairs on the White House lawn, obviously with no social distancing and little evidence of masks, for the presumed purpose of stoking Donald Trump’s already-inflated ego while he delivered his nomination acceptance speech.

David Uhrick, Columbus