My dad was born in Delaware and served in World War II after graduating from Ohio State University in engineering. He actually was inducted in the U.S. Army Air Corps early. The Air Corps had movable metal airstrips, so they weren’t particularly sitting ducks.

As a mechanic, Dad helped keep the airplanes flying. The one possible fatal situation for their airstrip came when the lead pilot felt that they would be attacked while on the ground. This came when the Germans were fighting for their lives after D-Day. Luckily, our planes and pilots were ready and able to repel the enemy without any major harm to life or aircraft on our side.

Bill Pierson proudly served the military and went on to work many years at North American Aviation in Columbus.

It breaks my heart when I hear President Donald Trump say that Americans who died in war are "losers and suckers." Also, the hatred Trump has shown toward the late Sen. John McCain makes me sick.

Do we want Trump to serve four more years?

Barbara Sue Pierson Elfner, Delaware