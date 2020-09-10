Publicly disgraced Republican Larry Householder — former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and admitted supporter of White House resident Donald Trump — benefited recently from defense by Bob Knick ("Householder, like each of us, innocent until proven guilty," Friday letter).

Based on evidence satisfying the probable cause standard, a federal judge provided search warrants empowering the FBI to search Householder’s home and Riffe Center office, as well as surveilling text messages, emails and other communications.

Based on evidence also satisfying the probable cause standard, a federal grand jury indicted Householder, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matthew Borges and others ("Speaker Larry Householder indicted in federal bribery case," Cincinnati Enquirer article, July 31 Dispatch).

Ohio House members should need no additional evidence for Householder’s removal. We have not yet come to the question of whether Householder should join Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, et al., in the Republican tradition of being sentenced to time behind bars.

J. Eric Peters, Columbus