Massillon native daughter, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of the city of Chicago, Illinois, made a surprise visit Sept. 6 at Living Word Christian Fellowship Church at 701 Broad Ave NW, under the ministry of the Rev. Howard Robinson Jr. and first lady wife Denise Robinson.

Mayor Lightfoot spoke for a few minutes, delivering a warm meaningful and thoughtful message of faith and belief that it's important people of faith step up and not sit on the sidelines and pray to God and do nothing. We have to be actively engaged helping people who have been left behind.

People of goodwill should challenge the world to do better. Too many people are talking past each other to build bridges to each other. As mayor of Chicago to bring the embodiment of Christ in everything she does and what she can do to contribute every day, she comes to work and talks with her team and her staff.

She said the Bible teaches how we are blessed and to share those blessings with others. We have to count each day as a blessing because tomorrow is not promised. To keep fighting the good fight for our families, our friends, our communities.

DAHNAAD AHSHAAD, CANTON