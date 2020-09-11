Ohio has had an active medical cannabis program now for about two years. In that time, the program has created more than 5,000 new jobs, has allowed more than 125,000 Ohioans to access much-needed cannabinoid-based therapies, has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars spent in building facilities across the state and has generated more than $176 million in product sales.

And it has done all of this with a fairly limited program compared with other Midwestern states.

And now we find ourselves in the midst of a COVID-19-created state budget crisis that, by all accounts, is going to get much worse before it gets better. The state of Ohio is anticipating a budget shortfall of 9.4% for fiscal year 2021, or about $2.3 billion less than originally forecast according to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management’s Monthly Financial Report. The state has initiated hiring freezes, severely restricted government employee travel, reduced state contract amounts and number of awards and engaged in several other initiatives in an attempt to close the budgetary gap.

It is, however, safe to say that none of these efforts is likely to make up the anticipated shortfall and that more cuts will be necessary unless the state can identify new sources of revenue.

There is not going to be a single magic wand that the state can wave to produce another $2.3 billion. State officials must take an all-of-the-above approach to finding new revenue opportunities if we want to avoid a complete economic tailspin. Expanding our existing successful medical cannabis program must be part of that discussion.

As of today, there are only 51 operating dispensaries in Ohio. By comparison, Pennsylvania has three times that number, and Michigan had more than 200 dispensaries even before it adopted an adult-use system. Patients in more remote parts of Ohio must still travel long distances to get access to their medication, often spending up to an hour driving one way. Additionally, the supply chain is restricted, which causes elevated prices for patients and results in a lack of access to specific strains of cannabis that might be the only thing that can provide relief for certain medical conditions.

Many licensed medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state have already maxed out their production capacity, only to be told by the state that they will not be permitted to expand anytime soon.

Expanding this program takes very little effort on the state’s part relative to other strategies for generating new tax revenues — expansion is a simple legislative exercise. It is also uncontroversial, as more than 74% of Ohio voters support the medical cannabis program.

By adding new dispensaries and allowing the current supply chain to expand, the Ohio state government can create more access for patients who so desperately need their medicine while also adding an additional revenue stream in the form of income taxes and fees. The medical cannabis industry also supports local budgets and schools by providing increased property taxes and more jobs.

Again, this isn’t a magic bullet for Ohio’s budget crisis, but it is a necessary component for any lawmaker who is serious about filling the massive hole in state coffers that is going to become very real and very painful in 2021 and beyond.

Geoff Korff is the founder and CEO of Galenas, a Level II medical marijuana cultivator in Ohio.