Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I received so many birthday cards! Unfortunately, I was in the hospital with a hip replacement for my birthday; so, reading the cards was a pleasant diversion. There is no way that I can thank the many friends and family who took the time to remember my special 95th birthday. A huge thank you to my niece, Abby Honaker Schroeder, who organized the card shower.

My children and their spouses, Emily Jean, Richard (Sandy), Diana (Ron) Priest, and Robert (Monica) are each donating $1 to the Tuscarawas County Library Books for Babies for each birthday card that I received. That is $4 for each card, and I received over 100! My children have also said they would donate the same for each get well card that I have received since breaking my hip.

Thank you for the beautiful cards shared. These greetings came from those who belong to different groups with me: Valley Quilt Guild, Piecemakers, College Club, Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers, Literature Drama, and Hinges and Twinges. Other cards cane from the Senior Center, Mount Union College, Dover Public Library, Tuscarawas County Library, Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, and the First United Church of Christ. Cards came from my Alpha Delta Pi sorority sisters both past and present.

Although I was in Union Hospital, third floor with wonderful nurses, doctors, and aides; my 95th birthday was memorable – and not just for the broken hip! I send my greetings and appreciation to all!

Betty Lou Honaker