Our economy is running on fumes. Where is Congress and the president?

If you are hungry today or if you are being evicted today, you are not in a position to wait until the next budget cycle, you need financial assistance right now.

Playing around with complicated rent control or deferred rent programs only delays the pain while causing massive displacement of human beings who become homeless.

Let us find a way to get money to "gig workers" too.

Why not give everyone below a certain income level 3K every month for three months (3 for 3)?

And then evaluate where we are.

This would be the boost that both people and the economy are crying out for.

Steve Ponton, Columbus