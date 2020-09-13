I was honored to attend Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Ron Rosser's funeral. He was a true American hero and patriot. I am proud that he was from Crooksville in Perry County, Ohio. It has always been "Perry County vs. the world." He was truly proud of his roots and upbringing in Perry County.

I stood behind the riflemen for the salute and when they walked away, I gathered up the casings and handed them to a soldier and said "See that these go to the family."

I have gathered casings at military funerals for over 30 years. I never thought that I would gather the casings for the great Cpl. Ron Rosser.

God rest his hero soul.

Louis Litzinger, bugler, Leo Ryan Post 58, Somerset