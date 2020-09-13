I am a patriot and military veteran. I love my country. I am also a proud parent of a career member of the U.S. military. I was horrified to learn this summer that U.S. intelligence has credible evidence that the Russians have been putting bounties on the heads of American service members.

President Donald Trump was informed of this in his daily briefings. What distresses me the most about this situation is that the president has done nothing in response to this threat to our sons and daughters in uniform. Through multiple phone calls with Vladimir Putin since this threat was discovered Trump has acknowledged that he has not even brought up the issue.

Veterans, moms and dads of service members, fellow citizens, are you OK with this? At the very least I expect that the president has the backs of our sons and daughters in the military. As someone who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats throughout my nearly 70 years, I cannot vote for someone who is unable to support and protect our servicemen and women.

Timothy Rasinski, Stow