Why isn't The Dispatch calling for the president to resign? When one compares the actions of the current administration to what Clinton and Nixon did, it is clear the current president is not fit to serve.

Disparaging the military, trying to get the Department of Justice to be his personal law firm and his abysmal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so much more.

These events and all of the daily chaos from Pennsylvania Avenue all show that he needs to resign.

Hilary Hauser, Columbus