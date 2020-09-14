Kellner Place is a quiet one-way street in Eastmoor. After watching many years of cars and delivery trucks cutting through and going the wrong way on our street, as well as contacting the city for assistance, I took it upon myself to purchase "Wrong Way" yard signs to place along our street.

I had checked with residents and all were in favor and gave me permission to place one in their yard, beginning at East Main Street and Kellner Road and coming all the way down the street, which ended at Brookside and Kellner Place.

The signs that had been up for more than a month seemed to be working, as we all noticed the drivers going the wrong way had decreased quite a bit.

Then as I was sitting on my porch one morning this week, a Columbus employee in a city truck was removing signs from the yards. As he approached our house, I got up and asked why he was taking down the signs and his response was by the signs being posted, we were dictating directions to drivers and were not permitted to do that.

Are you kidding me? Yes, the signs were a reminder, we have noticed a difference, but the signs had to be removed. When I asked what would happen if we placed signs up farther in our yards, his reply was he would then need to bring an officer.

The supervisor was doing "his job" and was kind as he was talking to me. I asked if anything else could be done and he explained to me as they are mandated by law, I would need to take it to the federal level.

Really? Just to keep our street safe and for people to abide what already is a law, signs are posted "One Way," but it doesn't stop everyone, unfortunately.

Sherrie Andrus, Columbus