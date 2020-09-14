Recent best-selling books with valid information about President Donald Trump include:

"Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man" by Mary L. Trump, "Disloyal, A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump" by Michael Cohen, and "The Room Where It Happened: A Whitehouse Memoir," by John Bolton.

Bob Woodward’s "Rage" is based on 18 telephone conversations that were taped.

Each author concluded that Trump is unfit to be president. The most egregious recent revelations: Trump is not against abortion, although single-issue anti-abortionists vote for him; Trump calls those who have served in the military, especially those who were wounded or died, suckers and losers, and Trump has not responded to the news that Russia is paying a bounty for each American service person killed in Afghanistan.

Woodward has provided TV tapes to the media, one made as early as Feb. 7 in which Trump said that the COVID-19 virus is serious and airborne. But he was telling the public that it was a hoax and would go away.

The president caused the death of tens of thousands of our citizens, is causing serious economic and mental stress and ignoring racial strife.

Albert Gabel, Dublin