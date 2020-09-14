One of the changes in the present newspaper layout I've missed is the "quotable sayings" of various people of the past. I read this account of Viktor Frankl, born in Austria in 1905, a Holocaust survivor who went on to become a psychiatrist and lectured at Harvard and Stanford.

Once in a class he was asked to express in one sentence the meaning of his own life. He wrote his response on paper and asked his students to guess what he had written. After some moments of quiet reflection, a student surprised Frankl by saying, "The meaning of your life is to help others find the meaning of theirs." "That was it exactly," Frankl said. "Those are the very words I had written."

I've been impressed by what I read about the challenge teachers and home-schoolers are facing during this new experience of conducting school. May these find this "meaning" to be so in their lives.

Thomas Helber, Canal Winchester