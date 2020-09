So Bob Woodward and the Washington Post had the president on tape saying the "Coronavirus was five times worse than the flu, it was airborne and it was deadly." So why wasn't this information front page news in The Post? Why did they withhold the information? To preserve the book deal?

One could argue that by withholding this vital information, The Post and Woodward are complicit in the 190,000-plus deaths.

Ernie Hartong, Columbus