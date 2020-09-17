The Saturday Dispatch article "Report tallies minorities’ financial woes" mentioned Black women who don’t finish college, women greatly impacted by COVID-19, women living in poverty and focus groups of women living on the West Side. That’s all well and good, but what is actually being done about the situation these women are in? It’s awfully late to be starting programs about financial literacy.

The article noted significant statistics about the financial situation between white women’s and minority’s households as shown by the Financial Empowerment Roadmap. The report identified strategies the city can deploy to address those issues and recommends programs that can provide access to several areas that would benefit minority women. There’s a wide gap between can provide and does provide. What does the city provide?

In 2019, Ohio adopted a financial literacy component in its state curriculum standards: "Ohio Revised Code (3301.079 (A)(2)) requires Ohio to have financial literacy standards and model curriculum for students in K-12. Financial literacy is a requirement for high school graduation; however, each district determines how best to meet the needs of its students to fulfill this graduation requirement. Some districts add a separate course as a local graduation requirement, while others integrate financial literacy content into a course that already exists. The goal of financial literacy instruction is to provide students with the knowledge they need to make a lifetime of informed financial decisions."

Financial literacy requires reading and math, two fundamental skills for everyday life. If standards are in place for financial literacy K-12, as they are for reading and math, shouldn’t we expect more by 12th grade?

There are graduation tests for reading and math. Should there be a graduation test for financial literacy since it drives the quality of life after high school?

We can do more and we must do more to help women be ready for life.

Anne Gibson, Upper Arlington