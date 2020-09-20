Michael Bloomberg is vowing to spend up to $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida. That's about one-tenth of what he promised to defeat President Donald Trump and just a tiny sliver of the billions that have fallen into the laps of billionaires since the COVID-19 crisis began. If any of our other benevolent oligarchs feel like saving democracy, here's their best bet: Go all in on Ohio.

This election, obviously, is not normal in many ways. One of the main reasons is that the president of the United States has told us in advance that he will not accept defeat. He has said before cameras that "the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged." And Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political adviser who should be in prison but thanks to Trump is not, is calling on the president to go total totalitarian on this election — from seizing ballots to martial law.

Trump has never accepted losing anything, including his hair. We can assume he won't exit the White House quietly.

Whether Trump has a good case or not, expect him to contest any loss through the middle of December, knowing there might be a second chance to swipe the election, thanks to the 1887 Electoral Count Act. "By the simplest reading of the act, whoever is ahead on December 14 gets the electors and, with them, the presidency," Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote in The Atlantic. "Many analysts believe that President Donald Trump will appear to be ahead during the early vote-counting — a fact that creates an incentive for him to slow the counting as much as possible."

There are a number of reasons why it makes sense to funnel a big chunk of Biden's record August haul of $364 million to Ohio, as David Pepper, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, explained to me. Like Florida, Ohio has a month of early voting, which is a national strategy many Democrats are promoting given the assault on the mail. Everyone in the state can vote by absentee — which is the good type of mailed ballot, according to Trump. And the state’s Republican secretary of state has defended the use of absentee ballots.

Ohio’s count historically also comes in quickly on election night. The early vote (except for votes still in the mail) may be processed and counted before Election Day and the results announced soon after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

So why are so many eyeing Florida and ignoring Ohio, which has voted for the winner of every presidential election since 1964?

Trump’s convincing 2016 victory in Ohio took the state off the radar for many Democrats, including one of the party’s most prominent Super PACs. Despite big Trump spending and almost no spending by national Democrats through the summer, the state is basically tied.

That mirrors 2018, when, driven by a surge of Democratic support in the large and previously red suburbs, Sen. Sherrod Brown won by more than he did in 2012. Democrats broke a GOP lock on the Supreme Court by electing two justices, and the vote breakdown for the Statehouse was nearly tied. Yes, household name Gov. Mike DeWine won in a late surprise thanks in part to Gov. John Kasich’s last-minute help. But now Kasich is endorsing … Joe Biden.

Pepper also notes that Biden’s "Scranton strategy" focused on his roots and the manufacturing economy is perfect for Ohio, which struggled through Trump’s trade war, saw its worst year for job growth last year since the Great Recession, and would be immune to Trump’s claims that everything was "great" before the virus.

Here’s the crucial thing. By trying to win Ohio, you’re also trying to win Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — the states it shares the Great Lakes with, better known as the states that decided 2016 and will likely decide 2020. All four states require Democrats to win big in the cities and cut Trump’s margins in the rural areas. They all require the same message.

No Republican has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio. No matter what thievery and denial Trump can come up with, if he can’t claim the Buckeye State on election night, he won’t be the first.

Jason Sattler, a writer based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors and host of "The GOTMFV Show" podcast. @LOLGOP