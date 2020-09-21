Ohio State fans are happy and excited that the Buckeyes will play a football schedule this fall after all. But I have observed some modicum of disquiet among some OSU fans who will not be able to go to the 'Shoe to see games and might have trouble finding a venue in which to watch the games on TV.

I have a suggestion. As was done for years in the 1960s and ’70s, how about the university broadcast the games, at least the home games, on WOSU? It would be a public service to many, or most, fans for whom Ohio State means only the football team and nothing else.

It also would invite many viewers who might otherwise not do so to learn of WOSU-TV and its other fine programming. So, a win for the fans, the university, WOSU and the student-athletes who participate on the team!

William Ballam, Grandview Heights