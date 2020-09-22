I just found out I’m going to be a grandfather.

In addition to the excitement this brings, there is also a more serious question that I’m now pondering like never before: What sort of world will my grandchild be entering? Thinking about the future is part of the daily work of philanthropy but when you know that your family tree is about to add another branch, this topic is not just about our foundation’s mission. It is deeply personal.

So, as Ohio grapples with a massive corruption scandal triggered by the rush to enact the damaging energy policies in House Bill 6 and to block the public’s effort to repeal it, I cannot help but connect these events in my mind. Ohio is abandoning a clean energy future, making all of us pay monthly subsidies for failing and polluting energy plants, and enshrining corruption at the heart of state government by giving rich utility companies the ability to buy votes from the legislature and approval from the governor.

Is this a state that I will want my grandchild or anyone’s grandchild to live in? Is this a state that they would even be able to live in? The corruption tax that House Bill 6 imposes will drive out jobs. Deserting clean energy standards will condemn Ohio to backwater status, making it an unappealing place for the entrepreneurs and job creators of today and tomorrow. And to top it off, this disgrace laid bare that the Ohio Statehouse is in the pocket of rich donors and lobbyists. Will any semblance of fair democracy still exist in Ohio when it’s my grandchild’s turn to vote?

Now, however, thanks to the federal corruption investigation that has ripped away the curtain and shone a spotlight on the House Bill 6 scandal, Ohio has been given the chance for a once-in-a-lifetime do-over.

We have the opportunity to not only right the wrongs that came about with HB 6, but also a chance to do so much better for our state.

We have the chance — right now — to imagine an Ohio that encourages clean energy generation that will attract the types of jobs that our workforce — both now and in the future — need and deserve.

We have the chance — right now — to do better for people of color and impoverished Ohioans who are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

We have the chance – right now – to ensure that big utility companies can no longer dictate to the state government and that instead, we can create energy policy that is based on what is best for all Ohioans in every corner of our state.

We have this chance. But will Ohio’s policy makers embrace it? That’s the 61-million-dollar question, isn’t it?

Ohio had better get moving, because other states are already ahead of us, and we continue to fall behind. While the marketplace rapidly abandons the health and environmental damage of coal, Ohio’s citizens are stuck by HB 6 subsidizing two coal plants, one of which is in Indiana!

The newest generation of voters is just starting to make its impact. And what issue does that generation care about the most? Climate change. That is no surprise, since it’s their future, their livelihoods and their lives that are at stake. If we do not change course, our children and my grandchild’s generation will give up on Ohio and look back at us with scorn.

Ohio’s political leaders and at least one major utility company committed grave crimes against democracy, against our health and against the future with the passage of HB 6. We now have a chance to right those wrongs. Ohio better seize it.

David T. Abbott is president of The George Gund Foundation.