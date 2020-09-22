In 2016, after Chief Justice Antonin Scalia passed, leaving a vacancy on the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and other Republican senators said that because it was an election year, the seat should not be filled until after that year's election. So they stonewalled President Obama's choice and got their way after Donald Trump won.

Fast forward to 2020. R.I.P. RGB. But suddenly, everything is different, and now McConnell is saying that Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor. The hypocrisy is astounding.

Susan Riley, Columbus