I, Ellen Hana Abdur-Rahim have been putting my body on the line to protest police violence for many years.

In January 2017, I joined a demonstration against President Trump’s Muslim ban. Columbus residents will remember it. Despite the freezing night, an unprecedented number of people from all backgrounds marched in solidarity with the immigrants Trump targeted. Families, students, and seasoned activists all stood together to express their opposition to xenophobia and oppression. I was a leader at the march.

That night, I and others marched from the Statehouse to the courthouse and back, singing messages of love and of resistance to division, then rallied peacefully in the street. Columbus police in riot gear doused the protesters with military-grade mace. As the demonstrators fled, choking on the chemical, officers targeted me, grabbed me as I retreated, and maced me again, this time directly into my face and eyes from inches away.

Afterward, the police mocked me, saying they "wanted that chick to get it" and "she got it good." They had recognized me and targeted me for abuse.

My attorney, Elizabeth Bonham, is a lawyer with ACLU of Ohio. They took on my case, sued, and, after a few years, we won a favorable decision. In the meantime, the Columbus Police Division’s use of this tactic never ceased. I continued to be the target of mace and rubber bullets at subsequent demonstrations. In June 2020, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther pledged to stop this kind of abuse, but by the next week, it was happening again, and the city was defending it, again.

The city of Columbus appealed the favorable decision on the basis of qualified immunity. Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that the state has expanded to the point where it protects police from accountability in any civil lawsuit — unless there happens to be a specific legal decision on the books that says that the particular act of violence that was committed, under the particular circumstances under which it was committed it, is unlawful.

Here’s what that means: Even if an officer does something unconstitutional, unless a previous case specifically held that the same behavior was unconstitutional, the victim cannot recover. To reach this conclusion, the court need never address the constitutionality of the behavior. This creates a vicious loop: There can never be any developing precedent, so there is never any recovery. Each time the courts make such a holding for one victim of force, a future victim’s recovery becomes less likely.

In late August, the federal appeals court issued a decision that finally killed my 3-year-old constitutional claim against the Columbus police. The decision reconfirmed what we are seeing elsewhere: The expansion of qualified immunity has made the federal courts an utterly hostile forum for victims of police violence.

In the courts, it did not ultimately matter that the police attacks against me violated my rights. The federal courts essentially found that the police system is more worthy of preservation than the voices of its critics. Until qualified immunity is abolished, victims like me will see less and less police accountability in the federal courts.

With recovery under the U.S. Constitution constricted nearly to the point of meaninglessness, and without the political will to stop police violence, the only change arena left for police accountability is the streets. Despite that traumatic, horrific and unlawful sequence of events, I have worked to maintain the courage to stay in the streets and will continue to resist in the face of terror.

We, myself and the attorneys at the ACLU, are still fighting this case, but there are many others who could and should act. Federal lawmakers could abolish the doctrine. The state legislature could create a similar right of action. Mayor Ginther, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and City Attorney Zach Klein could commit to stopping this violence, demilitarizing the police, slashing their overfunded department and putting their resources toward ending, not causing, human suffering.

It is deeply disappointing that just last week, Columbus City Council refused to put limits on police use of chemical agents and military gear.

The lack of action from our local and state elected officials and from the courts reiterates that the most important change agent is still We the People, too many of whom seem willing to tolerate policing’s status quo.

We hope some people reading this will glimpse how thickly our entrenched systems are stacked against justice and become brave enough to claim the power to overcome them. Only this will force justice from those in power.

Hana Abdur-Rahim was among a group of protesters dispersed by Columbus police in a Jan. 30, 2017 confrontation Downtown.