I am glad Ohio Secretary of State Frank La Rose, immediately appealed the decision about the number of drop boxes per county for voting. To assume one's desired interpretation of a court is the only interpretation, or that it cannot be overturned on appeal, puts our elections at risk. Better to appeal this now, with 43 days to go, than to wait.

If he did not appeal this lowest court's opinion, someone else might appeal it at the last minute or after and throw our elections into turmoil.

It is also good he is warning people that counting the votes may take time. For many elections, voters traveled cross-country, walking or on horseback, to vote. Ballots and voting results were transported the same way to where they were tallied. Democracy survived. Inauguration Day was moved from March to January 83 years ago because it was no longer necessary to wait so long after Election Day after the invention of telegraphs and steam-powered trains.

Jan. 20 is over 2 months after the election. There is plenty of time to count both paper and electronic ballots and check twice. If some last-minute or later court decided that votes dropped off anywhere but the state board of elections did not count, or if the vote count, which will be more complicated with so many paper ballots, were rushed, it could destroy what faith in the system we have left.

Cynthia G.H. King, Columbus