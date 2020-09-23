I am so saddened to read about Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death. What a tragedy for women and all people who are on the outside looking in. She fought always for those who are treated like second-class people.

Women have fought for equal rights for a long time and we are almost there. But poor people, especially Blacks, are trying to have the same rights but are still struggling. It is time for all to rise and ask for help if needed.

I am an 81-year-old white woman, well-educated, poor background and the struggle for all of the above was difficult. Many can’t make it without some help.

I had a difficult time also but it was a time when you could start teaching after two years of college. I borrowed money from various people for two years and went to Miami in Oxford. I then started teaching to pay back the loans and continued at night and summer.

I got the four-year degree and used my own money for a master’s and Ph.D. Not all have that much drive, but some do, so lets help those to start.

Linda Harter, Powell