This November, I will be voting for a revitalized economy and increased public safety. In other words, I will be voting for Biden/Harris. As the U.S. economy flounders due to Trump’s inept management of the pandemic, the economies of Germany, China, South Korea and others have rebounded after implementing rigorous testing and mask mandates.

The Biden/Harris platform states we can’t solve the jobs crisis until we solve the public health crisis, and they will prioritize control of the pandemic as the first step to a restored economy.

We will also be a safer society under Biden/Harris. No one is safe in a society without rule of law, and President Trump has consistently abused power, undermining rule of law and our institutions of government. In contrast, Biden and Harris have devoted their careers to public service and upholding rule of law.

In addition, while Trump has been encouraging white supremacists, stoking racial tension and violence, Biden/Harris have made achieving public safety for everyone a core element of their platform, by pledging an increase of $300 million for additional police and police training. A vote for Biden/Harris is a vote for jobs and public safety.

Luanne Hendricks, Westerville