The Friday Dispatch article "Justices annoyed Ohio prosecutors boycotting bid to prevent wrongful convictions" ignored key aspects of our association’s decision not to participate and what we are doing on our own to address issues of conviction integrity. The article failed to discuss any of our own conviction review best practices that we derived from practices published by the Innocence Project and Fair and Just Prosecution.

Our practices, published last month, encourage prosecutors to establish independent conviction review units when feasible. They patently recognize a prosecutor’s responsibility to pursue justice beyond the date of conviction. The article failed to discuss our proposed change to Rule of Professional Conduct 3.8 regarding the special responsibilities of a prosecutor. Our proposal is based on the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct and memorializes the ethical obligation that prosecutors have when they learn of new, credible and material evidence regarding a convicted defendant’s innocence.

The article failed to note our message to the task force that we sincerely hope the task force adopts these recommendations as its own.

In the article, Justice Michael Donnelly asks why prosecutors, who are ethically obligated to seek the truth, wouldn’t want to be at the table. Setting aside our concern about the separation of powers, the article itself makes the answer to that question self-evident — nothing we can do or recommend will ever satisfy those who think prosecutors don’t already value their ethical obligation to seek the truth and do justice. So we will instead spend our time educating our members about our own best practices in this area.

Ask Justice Donnelly and the task force what is so objectionable about our recommendations.

Louis Tobin, executive director, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, Columbus