President Trump's call for "patriotic education" is one of the most frightening statements he has made (Associated Press article, Friday Dispatch.com). Using education to extol a leader or foster only that leader's views is a tool that has been used by many dangerous autocrats in the past, including Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

It is inarguable that the U.S. has not been perfect, including committing offenses such as attempting to wipe out Native American settlements, fostering slavery and demonizing various immigrant populations that led to such excesses as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

Ignoring facts and trying to rewrite our history will not make or keep America great. Learning from our past and trying to rectify our collective wrongdoings will.

Anita Bucknam, Worthington