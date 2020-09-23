There was a catchphrase that many people used in response to the demonstrations of the 1960: America, love it or leave it.

There are protests sure, but also outright destruction of buildings, businesses, statues and monuments, and our very history and what America stands for.

A slogan that might be used today could be: America, love it or lose it.

Time was when folks worked hard and while they might not have had much, for the things they did have, they were truly thankful. Today even religion is under attack. Many are saying that religion itself is evil, and that it is anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant and anti people of color, when nothing could be further from the truth.

Religion teaches us that all life matters and engaging in certain behaviors are contrary to sustaining an orderly, peaceful and prosperous society.

Instead of hurting our neighbor and cursing our great country, we should strive for the day when we identify ourselves as just Americans, one people living life in harmony. This can happen when we begin to recognize and honor our national motto: In God We Trust.

Stephen Ball, Lancaster