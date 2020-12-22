In which Mayor Andrew Ginther is haunted by the Ghosts of Police Shootings Past, Present, and Yet to Come

Fifteen Columbus residents are dead, to begin with. All were Black and all were killed by local law enforcement officers since Mayor Andrew Ginther took office in 2016.

When it comes to spending political capital in the service of racial justice, Ginther is as tightfisted as Scrooge himself. Activists have asked him to take meaningful action to invest in Black communities, but he refuses. His response might as well be, “Black lives matter? Bah! Humbug.”

Perhaps our mayor is in need of some supernatural prodding. If he’s unwilling to listen to the people of his city, a good old-fashioned holiday haunting is in order. Let me be the one to tell him to expect a visit from three spirits this Christmas eve.

The Ghost of Christmas Past

If a ghost were to come to take Ginther on a tour of his political failings since coming into office, it would have plenty to choose from. Perhaps it would take him to 2016 when police shot 13-year-old Ty’re King. Or three months earlier, when they killed Henry Green. Or maybe it would show him what Christmas was like in the Tate household in 2017, just 18 days after police put five bullets in Julius Tate Jr., another Black child, only 16 years of age.

“Spirit,” Ginther might ask, just as Scrooge did, “why do you delight in torturing me?” After all, he seems to feel his city’s police department is not his responsibility. To that I say, hey, man, these are but the shadows of things that have been. That they are what they are, do not blame me.

The Ghost of Christmas Present

In Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the Ghost of Christmas Present is a jolly sort, but not so in Columbus. In our present day, another Black family is spending the holidays mourning the loss of a child.

On Dec. 9, Deputy Jason Meade shot Casey Goodson in the back as he turned the keys to open the door of his grandma’s house, according to the family. The family and their attorneys said that Goodson died with a Subway sandwich in his hand. If Ginther could look upon the Goodson home this Christmas, I’m sure the scene would be somber.

Officials have admitted that Goodson wasn’t a suspect of any crime, but that’s not really the point. In Columbus, no Black person can ever be Tiny Tim enough to be certain they are safe from police violence or to be assured that their death will be competently investigated. When only the sympathetic are afforded due process, justice is as dead as a doornail.

Still, I’m sure the Ghost of Christmas Present would show Ginther that our holiday celebrations go on, in their grisly way. On Dec. 13, President and CEO Doug Kridler of the Columbus Foundation invoked Goodson’s name before congratulating the Columbus Crew, whose coming Downtown stadium is a monster that Ginther’s generous funding helped create, for the team’s title victory. No statement could better incapsulate how little the leaders of this city care about their Black neighbors. Merry Christmas, indeed.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come would surely wag its boney finger at visions of the death of Ginther’s political career, but I doubt it would do much good. If the mounting criticism and growing protests facing the mayor in real life don’t scare him, nothing will.

There is no reason to believe that Columbus law enforcement officials will stop killing Black people any time soon. In the Christmases yet to come, it’s likely more families will be missing loved ones.

The reason for that is simple: Ginther and many of our leaders do not appear to care enough about Black communities to invest in them or share political power with them. Instead, they maintain a fleet of six police helicopters at a cost of $6.5 million per year while our schools fall apart. Our leaders, like Scrooge, ask, “Are there no prisons for the poor?” They sigh with relief at the answer.

God help us, everyone.