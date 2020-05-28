The stakes are high for many of Ohio’s restaurants, where owners have had to dip into their own savings and struggled to retain laid-off employees to help prop up their restaurants.



Many owners said they are grappling with estimates that revenues will be down 30-40% compared to before the pandemic hit and questions of how that will allow them to remain profitable.



Those estimates equal a loss of about $7 to $9.5 billion in annual sales, according to Ohio Restaurant Association figures.



Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars to close for on-site dining March 15. From that day, it has been a bleak picture for restaurateurs.



John Barker, president of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said data from the state's unemployment system show that more than 300,000 of the industry's 585,000 food-service workers were laid off.



Half of the state’s restaurants closed completely during the lockdown, and the ones that offered carryout or delivery reported that sales were down between 20% and 70%, Barker said.



It's expected that 11% of restaurants across Ohio will never reopen, according to data from the National Restaurant Association.



Because they have had to reopen below their normal seating capacity, many restaurant owners that received federal stimulus funds for small businesses are concerned they will not be able to spend the funds.



There's a stipulation in the federal Paycheck Protection Program that says that, in order for the loans to be forgiven, the money must be spent within eight weeks, and 75% of it must be spent on payroll.



"We were fortunate to receive funds for the five of our restaurants we own and manage now," said Sheila Trautner, owner of Hubbard Grille and Wine on High in Columbus. "We have eight weeks after the bank disperses, but we have huge challenges spending that money within the time frame allotted by Congress."



Trautner is reopening Hubbard Grille sometime in June, but she planned to welcome customers at her Mezzo restaurant in Dublin on May 22.



"There are considerable resources we are putting into reopening," she said. "A restaurant typically makes 10% profit when you are fully occupied, so we are going to be limited financially."



Restaurant owners said in order for their reopening to be successful, customers will have to read signage, have patience and maintain social distancing.



Restaurant owners have been holding virtual meetings organized by the Ohio Restaurant Association for several weeks to help one another prepare to reopen.



In an effort to alleviate fears and anxiety, the ORA has developed the "Ohio Restaurant Promise" that owners will sign and hang in their dining areas.



The promise is one to ensure proper sanitation for workers and guests and create confidence in patrons.



Here is what it says customers should expect: false



Tim Freeman is the owner of Tim’s Bar and Grill in Fremont. He said employees will be taking the temperature of all customers entering the building.



"The customers are ready to come out. But obviously we want them to be able to come out safely," Freeman said.



USA Today Network Reporter Daniel Carson of the Fremont News-Messenger contributed to this story.