The one certainty in the grocery business is that people will still continue to need to eat.

But how they get their food, plus paper products, cleaning supplies, personal items and more in their favorite supermarkets has changed in many ways during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s less face-to-face interaction now. Masks, social distancing and antiviral barriers are in vogue and/or mandated. Online ordering is extremely popular, and people increasingly want groceries delivered to their homes or placed in their vehicles at the store.

Northeast Ohio supermarkets are planning on what changes and trends they think will stick, which will accelerate and which ones may go away. For instance, in-store safety modifications such as Plexiglass panels at checkouts and social distancing measures are likely to be around for a while, executives say.

Dan Shanahan, president and chief executive of Buehler’s Fresh Foods, knows when the pandemic changed things for his business.

“My view is, this all started about March 10,” he said. That was a Tuesday, he recalled.

“Our sales just took off,” he said. “People were in a panic mode.”

The panic buying and its aftermath, which lasted a couple of weeks, has since lessened, Shanahan said.

“I think there will be a lot more people shopping online,” Shanahan said. The company upgraded its website to let shoppers know when they are likely to encounter fewer people and shorter lines inside stores.

“We definitely have less visits but people are buying more,” he said.

Supermarkets are taking business from restaurants and that may continue once the pandemic ends, Shanahan said. “People are now forced to have family time and cooking at home.”

A trend among shoppers to eat healthier, particularly foods that boost the immune system, has increased the past two months and may stick, Shanahan said.

Akron’s Acme Fresh Market says the company has enhanced services at its stores in response to the recent shifts in customer needs and wants.

“During this unusual time, we have seen our customers move to shopping online for pick up and delivery, and our stores responded quickly to provide expert personal shoppers and increased pick up and delivery time slots to fulfill our customers needs,” said Katie Swartz, vice president for marketing at the family-owned grocery company. “We have devoted tremendous resources to our website,acmestores.com, and our back office systems that support our personal shoppers.”

Besides an increased interest in home cooking and baking, Acme also sees more customer interest in grilling as eat-at-home trends continue, Swartz said.

Probably the biggest impact for Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, which has more than 200 stores in Ohio, involves digital services, company spokeswoman Janna Jablonowski said.

“We have seen an unbelievably unprecedented demand for online ordering,” Jablonowski said. “That demand just spiked. We had to quickly adapt our services to meet that demand.”

Online ordering and demand for out-of-store pickup is likely to remain beyond the pandemic, she said.

Giant Eagle has temporarily converted three supermarkets, in Cuyahoga Falls, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, into fulfillment and pickup centers to meet that customer demand, Jablonowski said. The company is looking to use underutilized in-store space as well as nearby brick-and-mortar properties as curbside holding areas, she said.

The pandemic “pushed us to a point of forced innovation,” Jablonowski said.

Supermarkets such as Giant Eagle need to be flexible and to make changes quickly, she said.

“We want to make sure we are evolving as customers evolve,” Jablonowski said. “A lot of what’s going on will continue.”

Acme cashier Kay'la Crawford, 17, rings up a customer behind newly installed sneeze guards at Acme No. 2 in Akron's Ellet neighborhood. Grocery store executives say in-store safety modifications such as Plexiglass panels at checkouts and social distancing measures are likely to be around for awhile.