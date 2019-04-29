The Mansfield Independents, Smithville Stars and Butler Bulldogs will compete in the second annual Bromfield Cup Vintage Base Ball Classic on Sunday, May 5 at Malabar Farm State Park near Lucas.



Opening ceremonies will start at noon with the first of three seven-inning games starting at 12:15 p.m. behind the working barn on the historic farm of Pulitzer-prize winning author Louis Bromfield. The matches are part of the Park’s events for the RichHistory Alliance Weekend. Admittance to the games is free and a small food concession will be offered by the Malabar Farm Foundation.



"Vintage base ball is a unique combination of athletic contest, living history, and outdoor theatre, transporting players and spectators alike to that fascinating and innocent time of the late 19th century when athletes gathered on the diamond or a local field for recreation, exercise, and pure enjoyment," said Brian Hartzell, match play coordinator, in a news release.



The Mansfield Independents Base Ball Club was founded in 2008, in honor of the original team that first played in Mansfield in 1869. The Smithville Stars were organized in 2008. And the Butler Bulldogs were formed in 2017 as a tribute to Butler High School which merged in 1963 as part of a school consolidation to form the Clearfork Valley Local Schools. All three teams consist of local residents and amateur athletes whose love of baseball and affection for the history of their communities is strong.



Vintage base ball — historically spelled in two words — is baseball played by the rules and customs of the 19th century, specifically recreating America’s favorite pastime as played between 1860 and 1865. Unlike today’s modern baseball team, vintage clubs play with their bare hands. The ball is pitched underhand. Fair or foul balls caught on one bounce are considered outs. The players, many of whom have colorful nicknames, dress in period-correct uniforms and caps.



Player conduct, both on and off the field, seeks to honor the highest standards of sportsmanship, gentlemanly behavior, courtesy, and respect for others. Should a player, also known as a "ballist," inadvertently curse or spit, it is not unusual for the umpire to require the player to apologize to the opposing team and fans.



Matches are governed by an umpire, someone of high moral standing, who will be fair and impartial (unless bribed with a cold beer or fine cigar), as well as a scorekeeper to keep detailed records of the match. For these matches, The Honorable John "Scrapiron" Francis and Brian "Sugarpops" Hartzell, members of the Ohio Village Muffins at the Ohio History Center in Columbus, and The Honorable J.L. Carr, Esq., a member of the Smithville Historical Society and manager of the Stars, will officiate.



Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Refreshments will be available. For more information, call Lori Morey at 419-892-2784.