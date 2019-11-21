Coach: Mark Grife (2nd season, 8-16)



Returning Letterwinners (6): Kelly Hoffman, Maranda Seither, Issi Sorboro, Kylie Krupp, Ericka Hager, Ava Mory



Letterwinners Lost (0): None



2018-2019 Record: 7-15 (4-8 PTC County)



Overall: The Red Devils flashed athleticism and talent last year — but they also made plenty of young mistakes. With a much more experienced group returning, there’s a real chance at an improved record in 2019-2020.



"I believe our biggest strength entering this season is our athleticism," Grife said. "We have a great group of multi-sport athletes who are looking to run up and down the court, giving us opportunities to get out fast on offense (and) be more active on the defensive end of the floor."



Crestwood is especially fast up top, where multi-sport athletes Kelly Hoffman, Kylie Krupp and Maranda Seither all are doggedly aggressive on the defensive end. Krupp is also a sharpshooter to watch, while Hoffman is deadly on the break and Seither has flashed a nice jump shot. Down low, the Red Devils were really young last year, but Ericka Hager and Ava Mory both flashed talent and look to grow as sophomores. Also watch for the versatile Issi Sorboro all over the court.



Backcourt: Crestwood’s backcourt is filled with returning starters, including Hoffman (10.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.8 spg, 3.8 apg) and Seither (7.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.0 apg). Krupp was a breakout star last year, particularly from behind the arc, averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals.



Frontcourt: It’s a crowded frontcourt for the Red Devils that includes a lot of young talent that learned by fire last season.



Hager (2.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Mory (2.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg) both "came on strong last year" as freshmen and will figure even more prominently as sophomores. With her height and soft touch, Mory could turn into a true threat this season.



"Ava Mory was pushed into the varsity lineup last season as size and depth became an issue," Grife said. "She did great and is looking to build on a solid freshman campaign. She has the desire to do great things and is one of the hardest workers in the gym. She has put in the time in the summer to continue to grow her game and we are looking for great things to come from Ava this season."



They’ll be joined by Issi Sorboro, who will swing between the backcourt and frontcourt. The senior averaged 4.2 rebounds per game last year, to go with 3.9 points, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists.